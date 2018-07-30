Woman accused in 2015 Shoppers Drug Mart stabbing death found fit to stand trial

The woman charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 stabbing death of a young woman in a downtown Toronto Shoppers Drug Mart has been found fit to stand trial this fall, the Ontario Review Board announced Monday.

Rohinie Bisesar, 43, was ordered by a judge to undergo additional treatment at a mental health facility in the city earlier this year, before a provincial tribunal could assess her fitness for the legal proceeding.

The ORB has now determined Bisesar's mental state had improved enough to stand trial in the case, and she's set to appear in a Toronto court on Oct. 29.

The ORB's decision came after the Crown and defence in the case filed a joint submission earlier this year. The details of that submission are subject to a publication ban.

Bisesar has been in custody since being arrested following the December 2015 slaying of 28-year-old Rosemarie Junor. During past court proceedings, Bisesar fired two lawyers and accused each of misrepresenting her.

Police say attack was unprovoked

Junor, a newlywed at the time, died in hospital after being stabbed inside the Shoppers in the city's underground PATH system near Bay and Wellington streets.

Police said previously the two women didn't know each other and the attack was unprovoked.

Last year, a psychiatric assessment concluded she was unfit to stand trial.

Dr. Ian Swayze, a forensic psychiatrist, testified that Bisesar was schizophenic and experienced delusions, auditory hallucinations, disordered thoughts and paranoia.

Her condition prevented her from conducting her own defence or instructing a defence lawyer, Swayze said — a requirement for being fit to stand trial.