Rogers say it will expand 911 service on the TTC as part of larger plan to bring 5G to subway system

Rogers Communications Inc. says it will expand access to 911 on the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) as part of a larger plan to bring 5G to the entire subway system.

In a news release on Monday night, Rogers said it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Canadian operations of BAI Communications, which has had the exclusive rights to build a wireless network for the TTC since 2012.

Rogers said it plans to bring "full 5G connectivity services" to the TTC over time but bringing in wireless service will take about two years to complete.

Rogers said it wants to ensure access to 911 across the subway system. Currently, TTC customers with any mobile provider can call 911 only where the cellular network exists, such as on station platforms, concourses, and about 25 per cent of the tunnels. The announcement comes after a string of violent incidents on the TTC.

The wireless, cable and media company said it will work to "address gaps in the busiest and most critical sections" of the subway system.

"We know safety is top of mind for Torontonians. Residents and visitors expect wireless connectivity when they're travelling on the TTC's subway system," Ron McKenzie, Rogers' chief technology and information officer, said in the release.

In the release, it said: "Over time, riders will experience the rollout of 5G coverage for all wireless services beyond 911. The 5G network build is expected to take approximately two years to complete because of the limited overnight construction windows available to complete network installations so the subway remains operational for riders.

"Together with the TTC, Rogers will work on a phased deployment plan, including network design, architecture and rollout logistics, for both network improvements and expansion in the stations, concourses and in all of the subway tunnels."

In 2012, BAI was awarded a $25-million contract by the TTC to build and operate its public Wi-Fi and cellular network.

However, Freedom Mobile is the only telecom company that has signed on to provide coverage to its customers through BAI's network, meaning most mobile customers have little to no service along the subway line.

An increase in violent incidents on the TTC over the past year has brought the gap under fresh scrutiny, with some calling on the federal telecommunications regulator to force Rogers, Bell and Telus to use BAI's network.

Rogers says with the acquisition of BAI, it can now invest in building a comprehensive and reliable 5G network for the entire TTC subway system.

In a tweet on Monday night, the TTC said: "The #TTC is pleased that Rogers and BAI have entered an agreement that will expand 911 service and bring enhanced wireless connectivity to our system. We're working with Rogers to finalize the terms of a new contract that will facilitate their multi-year network expansion plan."