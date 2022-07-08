Toronto services including 911, Bike Share hit by Rogers network outages

Some services in Toronto are being impacted by a massive nationwide outage of the Rogers network on Friday.

The Toronto Police Service said that Rogers customers are having trouble connecting to 911.

"If the call connects please stay on the call as long as possible," the force tweeted. "If you can't connect please call back."

Other GTA police services, like York and Halton, also cautioned that anyone relying on the Rogers cellular network could be unable to reach a dispatcher.

Meanwhile, Metrolinx said that commuters are currently unable to purchase fares using debit and credit cards and E-tickets may be unavailable.

The transit agency said its customer contact centre and transit safety dispatch line remain fully functional.

Toronto's Bike Share service has also been affected, leaving customers unable to remove bikes from their docking stations.

Service Alert🚨 The mass Rogers network outage is affecting our Bike Share system making our stations and bikes inaccessible at this time. As soon as Rogers fixes the issue, we will be back online and ready to get you riding! —@BikeShareTO

The outages, which are affecting a wide variety of services, appear to have started in the early morning hours. It wasn't until about 9 a.m. that the telecommunications giant acknowledged the issues.

"We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible," Rogers tweeted from its customer help account.

"We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share."

An online service tracker showed disruptions in locations nationwide. Flanker brands are also affected, including Fido.

The outages also appeared to be impacting Interac and wholesale re-sellers of Rogers services. TekSavvy tweeted from its online help account that its own services were down and there is "no ETA" about when it might be restored.