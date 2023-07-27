Some 60,000 Rogers customers without internet, other services in parts of Greater Toronto Area

Some 60,000 Rogers customers were without internet, TV, phone and other services across Scarborough, Markham, Barrie and Stouffville Wednesday night.

Several customers posted on social media about their connections being down beginning at about 7:30 p.m. ET.

In a notice on its website, Rogers says the services affected also include Rogers Ignite Internet and Rogers Ignite TV.

In a statement to CBC News just before 11 p.m., the company said the disruption was caused by a transport fibre line damaged by a vehicle.

"Our technical teams are onsite rerouting traffic to backup paths, and service restoration is underway. We are working to fully restore services for all customers as soon as possible," the statement said.

"We sincerely apologize to affected customers for the interruption."

The company hasn't provided an estimated time for when services will be restored.

On its website, Rogers says it will provide more information when available.

Wednesday's disruption comes just over a year after a days-long nationwide outage brought services across the country to a halt.