Toronto police safely detonate and destroy 'suspicious' suitcase near Rogers Centre

Toronto police remotely detonated a suitcase that was left unattended outside the entrance to a hotel connected to the Rogers Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante said the suitcase, found on the property of the Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel, was considered a suspicious package.

The force's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear explosives (CBRNE) team and bomb technicians safely detonated the bag shortly before 4 p.m.

"The suitcase was destroyed for safety purposes," Arrogante said, adding that investigators will continue to probe whether it actually contained any explosive or hazardous material.

We are aware of the incident involving a suspicious bag left unattended in the Marriott lobby. We worked with @TorontoPolice to ensure all necessary precautions were taken and the investigation has concluded there is no risk to public safety. All access points have reopened. —@BlueJays

When the initial report of a suspicious package came through, the area was packed with pedestrians on their way to the Toronto Blue Jays game at the Rogers Centre.

Southbound Blue Jays Way was closed at Front Street and the intersection of Blue Jays Way and Navy Wharf was blocked to vehicular and foot traffic. The closures will remain in place until police can be certain there is no threat to public safety.