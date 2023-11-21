Content
Rogers Centre offers renovation sneak peek as phase 2 of makeover underway

With demolition complete, Toronto’s Rogers Centre makeover is well underway as the ballpark moves further into its next phase of renovations. 

Second phase of renovations focusing on behind-the-scenes, players-only areas

Construction at the Rogers Centre.
The Blue Jays club unveiled new photos of the ongoing construction at the Rogers Centre Tuesday. (Blue Jays Media handout)

Demolition is now complete and Toronto's Rogers Centre makeover is well underway as the ballpark moves further into its next phase of renovations.

The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled new photos of the current construction to media on Tuesday, as the team moves into the new build part of its estimated $300 million renovations, which are set to be completed in time for the start of the 2024 season.

The first phase of the extensive renovation, which was completed in April, focused on spectators, while the second phase has to do with behind-the-scenes and players-only areas.

Photos and video show that the field and all the seats on the 100 level have been torn out.

The Major League Baseball team says that 29.5 million pounds of materials were removed from the stadium last month.

Formwork for the new build began, and the first new concrete was poured, on the same day demolition was completed.

Roughly 350 workers have been working away on the site each day, more than three times the number of workers who were on site during the demolition phase, according to the club.

The team says that the second phase of the Rogers Centre's renovations will be complete for the home opener on Apr. 8, 2024.

CBC Toronto was given a glimpse of where things stand at the ballpark. Here's a look:

Major renovations at Rogers Centre.
A temporary bridge was installed over the site of the former seating bowl to facilitate excavation, the club says. (Blue Jays Media handout)
Heavy construction machinery working away at Rogers Centre.
Field level excavation to create below ground space for the new player facilities and premium clubs was part of the second phase of renovations. (Blue Jays Media handout)
Major renovations at the Rogers Centre.
The structural demolition of the lower bowl took place in October, removing and recycling 29.5 million pounds of materials. (Blue Jays Media handout)
A rendering of seats looking out at the first base line.
A rendering of seats looking out onto the first base line. (Blue Jays Media handout)
Rogers centre renovations.
More renovation photos unveiled Tuesday of the Rogers Centre. (Blue Jays Media handout)
A rendering of a birds eye view of the Rogers Centre post-renovations.
A rendering of a birds eye view of the Rogers Centre post-renovations. (Blue Jays Media handout)

With files from The Canadian Press

