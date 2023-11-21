Rogers Centre offers renovation sneak peek as phase 2 of makeover underway

Demolition is now complete and Toronto's Rogers Centre makeover is well underway as the ballpark moves further into its next phase of renovations.

The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled new photos of the current construction to media on Tuesday, as the team moves into the new build part of its estimated $300 million renovations, which are set to be completed in time for the start of the 2024 season.

The first phase of the extensive renovation, which was completed in April, focused on spectators, while the second phase has to do with behind-the-scenes and players-only areas.

Photos and video show that the field and all the seats on the 100 level have been torn out.

From a stadium to a ballpark ⚾️ <br><br>Second phase of Rogers Centre renovations are underway! <a href="https://t.co/1fzguh2JXU">pic.twitter.com/1fzguh2JXU</a> —@BlueJays

The Major League Baseball team says that 29.5 million pounds of materials were removed from the stadium last month.

Formwork for the new build began, and the first new concrete was poured, on the same day demolition was completed.

Roughly 350 workers have been working away on the site each day, more than three times the number of workers who were on site during the demolition phase, according to the club.

The team says that the second phase of the Rogers Centre's renovations will be complete for the home opener on Apr. 8, 2024.

CBC Toronto was given a glimpse of where things stand at the ballpark. Here's a look: