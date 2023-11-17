Rogers turns on cell service at remaining TTC subway stations for its own customers

Rogers Communications Inc. says it has turned on wireless service for its customers at all Toronto subway stations, plus the tunnels between Sheppard West and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre stations.

The move comes as the company continues to build 5G infrastructure for the entire network of subway tunnels — a process it initially said it expected to take two years when it announced plans in April.

Last month, customers of rival carriers Bell Canada and Telus Corp. obtained access to cellular service in the busiest sections of the Toronto subway system after Rogers first activated the upgraded network in downtown stations and tunnels for its own customers.

The service for all carriers followed months of tense back-and-forth negotiations between Rogers, Bell and Telus, prompting the federal government to set a deadline for all Toronto subway system passengers to have cellular connectivity.

Rogers did not say in its announcement when Bell and Telus customers could expect to have service throughout the rest of the activated network.

The companies face a Dec. 20 deadline to negotiate commercial agreements to provide service on the subway over the long term.