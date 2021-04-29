Beloved Cafe Diplomatico founder and community leader Rocco Mastrangelo Sr. dies at 87
The restaurant was among the first to introduce the concept of outdoor dining to Toronto
Rocco Mastrangelo Sr., the founder of Cafe Diplomatico, one of Toronto's most beloved restaurants and patios, has died at the age of 88.
With a passion for Italian culture, cinema and music and an "immensely generous heart," the entrepreneur and impresario was a pillar in his community, his obituary said.
Mastrangelo worked hard alongside his father and brothers to open the College Street cafe in 1968, establishing their vision of a classic Italian bar where patrons could gather over espresso, biscotti and gelato.
Cafe Diplomatico would become Mastrangelo's most proud and dearest accomplishment, said his son Rocco Jr. and daughter-in-law Connie in a statement.
The restaurant was among the first to introduce the concept of outdoor dining to Toronto and set a high standard for food service, with Mastrangelo spending most days working there.
"Many of you may have met him sitting at this favourite 'table #19' for lunch," said his family's statement. "This is where he liked to sit in order to ensure the quality of the espresso and service.
"He passed on his valuable skill and work ethic to both us and staff alike. We will miss him dearly."
Mastrangelo was born in Anzano Di Puglia, Italy on Aug. 19, 1933, said his obituary. He was married to his wife Viriginia for 62 years and raised three children with a "stern but steadfast love."
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mastrangelo's funeral will be livestreamed for family and friends on Friday.
