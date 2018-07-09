The lawyer representing Roberto Osuna made a brief court appearance on his behalf on Monday, and told reporters the Toronto Blue Jays closer is looking forward to getting back on the mound.

Osuna, 23, was arrested and charged on May 8 after an alleged assault on a woman. Last month he pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Domenic Basile, his lawyer, told CBC News that he's hoping to spend the coming weeks in talks with the prosecutor in order to come to a resolution.

"I'm going to have continuing meetings and we're going to try to move the matter along and deal with it as soon as we practically can." Basile said.

The Jays closer hasn't played since his arrest. He was placed on administrative leave under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy at the time of his arrest and the suspension was later upgraded to 75 games.

Osuna 'in good spirits'

According to the league, Osuna agreed not to appeal the suspension. He is also participating in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the joint policy board of the league and players' association.

Osuna earns some $5.3 million per year, but will forfeit the salary he would have earned during his suspension.

While Osuna won't be eligible to return to the big league mound until August 4, he will be allowed to get back in shape with a minor league affiliate starting this weekend.

"He's in good spirits, he's looking forward to coming back and playing," Basile said. "He loves the Toronto Blue Jays, he loves Blue Jays fans."