Roberto Osuna expected back in Toronto court on assault charge

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna is expected to appear at a Toronto court on Monday afternoon.

The 23-year old was arrested and charged on May 8 after an alleged assault on a woman. Last month Osuna pleaded not guilty to those charges.

The Jays closer hasn't played since his arrest. He was placed on administrative leave under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy at the time of his arrest and the suspension was later upgraded to 75 games.

According to the league, Osuna agreed not to appeal the suspension. He is also participating in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the joint policy board of the league and players' association.

Osuna earns some $5.3 million per year, but will forfeit the salary he would have earned during his suspension.

While Osuna won't be eligible to return to the big league mound until August 4, he will be allowed to get back in shape with a minor league affiliate starting this weekend.