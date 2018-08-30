Police search for group after 15 connected robberies in Halton, Peel and Toronto overnight

Police have issued a public safety advisory after a group of at least three males allegedly carried out "up to 15" robberies across the GTA overnight Thursday.

Travelling in a stolen vehicle, the group held up various gas stations, convenience stores and other businesses in Halton, Peel and Toronto, according to Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson.

The spree began sometime after midnight, and some of the victims have indicated that the robbers carried guns, he said.

"All of the robberies involve these males, based on the descriptions that we have," he told CBC Toronto.

Hopkinson declined to elaborate on the descriptions provided to investigators because Peel Regional Police have taken the lead in the probe.

Early Thursday morning, a spokesperson for Peel police said that in the robberies there, victims said the perpetrators fled in a light-coloured Honda Civic sedan.

No injuries in connection to the crime spree have been reported, Hopkinson said.

"As businesses open, I would caution everyone to be careful and to pay attention to who is coming into their business. Forewarned is forearmed," he added.

The first of the incidents was reported in Oakville, and then the group started to make its way east. Targets included a 7-Eleven, a Mr. Sub, a Canadian Tire gas bar and a Rabba. The last robbery took place around 4 a.m., Hopkinson said. ​