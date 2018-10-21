Man dies in hospital after alleged downtown robbery

A 57-year-old man who hit his head after a stranger punched him earlier this month in an alleged robbery died Sunday, Toronto police say.

According to police, Edward Shannon of Toronto was taken to hospital after the Oct. 12 incident near Church and Dundas streets where his condition deteriorated.

He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Sunday.

A postmortem will be conducted on Monday, police say.

Police are marking the incident as the city's 88th homicide of the year.

A 34-year-old Toronto man was arrested on Oct. 15 and was charged with aggravated assault and robbery in connection with the incident. He appeared in court the following day.

Police expect the man's charges to be upgraded.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.