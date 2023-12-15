Content
City votes to rename Etobicoke stadium after Rob Ford

Toronto's city council has voted to rename the football stadium at Etobicoke's Centennial Park after former mayor Rob Ford. 

Toronto's city council voted Friday to rename the football stadium at Etobicoke's Centennial Park after former mayor Rob Ford. 

Centennial Stadium, near Renforth Drive and Rathburn Road, will become Rob Ford Stadium once the change goes into effect.

The motion passed 17 to six. It came after councillors debated wether or not Ford deserved to have a stadium named after him, with Coun. Dianne Saxe calling him the most divisive figure in the city.

Other councillors spoke in support of Ford due to his personal approach in solving residents' issues as mayor. 

