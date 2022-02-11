Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Roads closed in downtown Toronto as police prepare for potential convoy protests

Toronto police are asking the public to avoid the Queen's Park area "unless absolutely necessary" ahead of a weekend of potential convoy protests against vaccine mandates.

Mayor John Tory and Toronto police Chief Jim Ramer will provide an update at 1 p.m.

CBC News ·
Toronto police vehicles blocked College Street on Friday morning as the city prepared for potential convoy protests this weekend. ( Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

On Twitter, the Toronto Police Service said that the road closures are in response to "several social media posts announcing a possible demonstration involving a large number of vehicles."

Here's what's closed so far:

  •  Queen's Park Circle from College to Bloor Street.
  • College Street from Bay Street to Yonge Street.

The streets are closed to vehicles only and will still be accessible by public transit or walking. Additional closures are possible, police say.

Police have also set up barriers around the Toronto Police Service headquarters on College Street in anticipation of protests. 

"This is something we do for large scale demonstrations and isn't something new," the service said in a statement.

The Toronto Police Service installed barriers in front of its headquarters on 40 College St. as part of its preparations. ( Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Kristyn Wong-Tam, the city councillor for Toronto Centre, urged Toronto residents to use public transit if visiting the downtown area this weekend.

Chief of Police Jim Ramer, Mayor John Tory and Toronto Police Staff Superintendent Lauren Pogue will be giving an update on the police service's plans for the protest at 1 p.m. today.

