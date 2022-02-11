Toronto police are asking the public to avoid the Queen's Park area "unless absolutely necessary" ahead of a weekend of potential convoy protests against vaccine mandates.

On Twitter, the Toronto Police Service said that the road closures are in response to "several social media posts announcing a possible demonstration involving a large number of vehicles."

Here's what's closed so far:

Queen's Park Circle from College to Bloor Street.

College Street from Bay Street to Yonge Street.

The streets are closed to vehicles only and will still be accessible by public transit or walking. Additional closures are possible, police say.

2/2 Keeping emergency routes clear and protecting key infrastructure is a priority for officers. An increased uniform presence and additional closures can be expected over the coming days. Please avoid the area unless absolutely necessary. —@TPSOperations

Police have also set up barriers around the Toronto Police Service headquarters on College Street in anticipation of protests.

"This is something we do for large scale demonstrations and isn't something new," the service said in a statement.

The Toronto Police Service installed barriers in front of its headquarters on 40 College St. as part of its preparations. ( Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Kristyn Wong-Tam, the city councillor for Toronto Centre, urged Toronto residents to use public transit if visiting the downtown area this weekend.

The city’s emergency services, as well as TTC, are working together with police and the City’s emergency operations centre to ensure residents and businesses are safe. If heading downtown this weekend, the public is urged to use the TTC. —@kristynwongtam

Chief of Police Jim Ramer, Mayor John Tory and Toronto Police Staff Superintendent Lauren Pogue will be giving an update on the police service's plans for the protest at 1 p.m. today.