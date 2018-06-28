Road safety gets $22M boost from Toronto city council

City council approved an additional $22 million for road safety measures Wednesday evening, including $13 million to "improve and accelerate" the implementation of the Vision Zero strategy aimed at reducing traffic crashes and deaths on Toronto's streets.

During a late-evening meeting, councillors approved the additional money for Vision Zero to be rolled out this year, over and above the $21.3 million already budgeted for the initiatives for 2018.

"Effective immediately, the funding for the implementation of these measures will be provided from surplus that is allocated to the Capital Financing Reserve," reads the item adopted by council.

The city's general manager for transportation services will report to council's executive committee on July 17 with details about how the $13 million will be spent.

In addition to that new funding, council also approved millions more in additional road safety measures, including up to $4 million to ramp up implementation of Vision Zero measures along the city's "cultural corridors," and $500,000 to ensure road safety is automatically considered during road resurfacing and reconstruction work.

Before the vote, Mayor John Tory called ramping up the Vision Zero strategy this year "an incredibly important priority," but noted that there's no quick fix to the city's rash of cyclist and pedestrian deaths.

"I am steadfast in my willingness, in my desire, in my determination to find the money and to make the investments sensibly and prudently based on the advice of our professional staff to make this all get fixed as fast as possible," Tory told council.

Despite the city's $80 million Vision Zero plan, which is aimed at putting an end to deaths on Toronto roads, 21 cyclists and pedestrians have been killed so far in 2018.

'We're failing'

Last week, Coun. Josh Matlow said the city needs to do more.

"What we should be doing is admitting that we're failing," Matlow told CBC Toronto. "It's not suggesting that we're not trying, but it's admitting that what we're doing isn't doing the job."

Matlow said police need to do more, as well.

"There's been virtually no action in ensuring that there is sufficient police enforcement on our streets. 53 Division only has two traffic cops, it's just not doing the job," he said.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders said last week he'd like to see police incorporate more technology to help prevent cycling and pedestrian injuries.

"When we utilize technology, pedestrian fatalities are reduced 20 to 25 per cent. We can saturate these areas with the proper technology" said Saunders.