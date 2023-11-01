Police investigating road rage-related shooting on Gardiner Expressway

Toronto police are investigating what appears to be a road rage-related shooting involving two moving vehicles on the Gardiner Expressway early Wednesday.

Police became aware of the shooting when a man in his 20s walked into a downtown hospital around 12:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound.

Const. Laura Brabant says the victim was travelling eastbound on the expressway, near the Spadina Avenue exit, when "some kind of road rage incident occurred" and occupants of another vehicle shot at him.

He was able to make his own way to hospital and his injury is believed to be non-life threatening, she added.

Police are still searching for the shooter or shooters who opened fire on the highway.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have dashcam video or information that could help police piece together what happened to come forward.

A stretch of the expressway was closed overnight while officers searched for evidence, but it has since reopened.