Skip to Main Content
2 men charged after Mississauga road rage incident ends with violent assault

2 men charged after Mississauga road rage incident ends with violent assault

Two men face multiple charges after a road rage incident ended in a violent assault on Sunday night, according to Peel police.

A 38-year-old man sustained serious injuries during the altercation

CBC News ·
Peel police say that a verbal road rage altercation ended with an assault that sent a 38-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries. (Peel Regional Police)

Two men face multiple charges after a road rage incident ended in a violent assault on Sunday night, according to Peel police. 

Police were called to the parking lot of a shopping plaza near Mississauga Valley Boulevard and Central Parkway E. shortly after 9 p.m. for a report of a fight. 

A 38-year-old Mississauga man was seriously injured in the altercation, said Peel police Const. Sarah Patten. He was taken to a downtown Toronto trauma centre for treatment. 

Two other people, a man and a woman who were with the victim, sustained minor injuries. Paramedics treated both at the scene. 

A 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were arrested and face two charges of assault and one count of aggravated assault each, Patten said. 

A bail hearing is scheduled for later today.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us