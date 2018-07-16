2 men charged after Mississauga road rage incident ends with violent assault

Two men face multiple charges after a road rage incident ended in a violent assault on Sunday night, according to Peel police.

Police were called to the parking lot of a shopping plaza near Mississauga Valley Boulevard and Central Parkway E. shortly after 9 p.m. for a report of a fight.

A 38-year-old Mississauga man was seriously injured in the altercation, said Peel police Const. Sarah Patten. He was taken to a downtown Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

Two other people, a man and a woman who were with the victim, sustained minor injuries. Paramedics treated both at the scene.

A 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were arrested and face two charges of assault and one count of aggravated assault each, Patten said.

A bail hearing is scheduled for later today.