Man in hospital after alleged 'road rage' hit and run in Brampton
A man is in police custody and another is in hospital after what Peel police are calling a road rage incident in Brampton.
Police say they got a call shortly after 6:30 a.m. about an altercation between two drivers near the corner of Airport and Coventry roads.
The man who was hurt got out of his vehicle and was struck by the other driver, who was still in their car. That driver then drove off, police say.
The man who was hit was taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.
The other driver was arrested shortly after. Peel police say it is too early to say if any charges will be laid.
