Road closures and transit disruptions in Toronto this weekend with TIFF, Rolling Loud underway

With major events like the Toronto International Festival and Rolling Loud set to take place this weekend, prepare to spend a bit more time getting around the city — whether you're driving or using public transit.

The following road closures will be in place for TIFF from 5 a.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Monday:

King Street West from University Avenue to Peter Street.

Simcoe Street from Wellington Street West to Pearl Street.

Duncan Street from King Street West to Pearl Street.

John Street from Wellington Street West to Pearl Street.

The following road closures will be in place for the Rolling Loud Festival from 12:01 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday:

Three eastbound lanes on Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from British Columbia Road to Strachan Avenue. Traffic will be diverted off Lake Shore Boulevard onto British Columbia Road.

Lake Shore Boulevard westbound will be reduced from three lanes to two from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Road.

Market Street between Front Street East and The Esplanade will be closed until Tuesday for I Heart Market Street activities.

Bloor Street West from Montgomery Road to Prince Edward Drive North will be closed to vehicle traffic from 12 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday for the Taste of the Kingsway festival.

Queen's Park Crescent East between College Street and Wellesley Street West will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday for the Jesus in the City Parade.

Parliament Street from Carlton Street North to 508 Parliament St. and Carlton Street from Parliament Street to Exchange Lane will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday for the Parkscape Wrap-up event.

More Sunday road closures

On Sunday, Bay Street between Davenport Road and Cumberland Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the Journey to Conquer Cancer and Constantine Yorkville Run.

The following roads will be closed Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

Southbound lanes on Bay Street from Cumberland Street to Dundas Street West.

Elm Street from Bay Street to University Avenue.

Eastbound lanes on Davenport Road from Avenue Road to nd Bay Street.

The following roads will also be closed Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:

Dundas Street from Victoria Street to Simcoe Street.

University Avenue from Queen Street West to College Street.

Queens Park from Bloor Street West to College Street.

Streetcar diversions

Streetcar diversions for the 503 Kingston Road, 504B/C King and 304 King routes will be in place over the weekend until Tuesday.

The 503 Kingston Road route will run between Bingham and Woodbine loops. The 504B King route will run between Broadview subway station and Church Street.

The 504C King will run with replacement buses and operate via University Avenue, Richmond Street West/Adelaide Street West and Spadina Avenue to get around Festival Street and loop at George Street, Front Street East and Jarvis Street.

The 304 King route will run between Broadview and Dundas West stations via University Avenue, Richmond Street West/Adelaide Street West and Spadina Avenue.

Regular streetcar service will resume at 5 a.m. Monday, but there will be diversions through until Tuesday due to red carpet events at TIFF on King Street.

Subway service

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations on Saturday and Sunday due to work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Shuttle buses will be operating instead.

Construction closures

Ongoing construction and infrastructure projects are also prompting road closures.

Elizabeth Street from Gerrard Street West to Elm Street will be closed to accommodate a major construction crane lift at Sick Children's Hospital.

The intersection of Carlton Street and Church Street will also remain closed all weekend for streetcar track replacement.