Some major roads will be closed to traffic in Toronto this weekend because of special events, the city warned motorists in a news release this week.

The Don Valley Parkway will be closed to traffic from York Mills Road to the Gardiner Expressway on Sunday, June 5 from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the Bike for Brain Health event in support of Baycrest.

The Gardiner Expressway will be closed as well to traffic from South Kingsway to the Don Valley Parkway during the same time period for the same event.

Dundas Street West will be fully closed to vehicle traffic from Ossington to Lansdowne avenues, from 1 p.m. on Friday, June 3 until 1 a.m., Monday, June 6 to make way for the Do West Fest event.

ActiveTO, meanwhile, will take place on The Meadoway, from Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road, from 7 a.m., Saturday, June 4 until 7 p.m., Sunday, June 5.

As well, roads within High Park will be closed to vehicles during the weekend. Limited street parking is available on Bloor Street West.