Closed roads, reduced lanes: how Toronto Waterfront Marathon will impact traffic this weekend

Thousands of people from across the city and around the world will take over the streets of Toronto this weekend for the annual TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

This Sunday, 32 streets will be closed to accommodate the race, along with ongoing construction and transit closures. Here's what you'll need to know to navigate the city.

Main weekend road closures for vehicles

Bay Street will be closed from the north side of Queen Street to the south side of Dundas Street West.

Hagerman Street will be closed from Bay Street to Elizabeth Street.

Elizabeth Street will be closed, except for local traffic, from Hagerman Street to Dundas Street West.

Albert Street will be closed, except for local traffic, from east of Bay Street to James Street.

James Street will be closed, except for local traffic, from Queen Street West to Albert Street.

Beyond the main closures, various roads will be fully or partially closed as early as 4 a.m. to as late at 4 p.m. for the main race on Sunday. For a full list of affected routes, take a look at the City of Toronto's website.

Construction closures, impacts

Westbound lanes on Sheppard Avenue East between Herons Hill Way and Parkway Forest Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, and then again from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

Access to Lake Shore Boulevard via northbound on Yonge Street will be closed from 7 a.m. Wednesday to midnight on Sunday. A single westbound traffic lane will be maintained at the intersection.

Northbound and southbound lanes are reduced on York Street at the Metrolinx Underpass north of Bremner Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.

Gerrard Street West between Bay Street and Yonge Street will be closed except for access for emergency services on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Access to Lake Shore Boulevard from northbound Yonge Street is restricted until Sunday midnight.

College Street, from St. George Street to Spadina Avenue, is fully closed to vehicle traffic.

College Street, between Borden Street and Spadina Avenue, is reduced to one eastbound lane.

College Street from St. George Street to King's College Road is reduced to one westbound lane.

The city says these closures are expected to be in place until mid-November, along with the closed intersection at King Street West and Shaw Street.

Additionally:

Traffic lanes on Queen's Park between Bloor Street West and Queen's Park Crescent will be reduced.

Lanes in both direction on The Queensway will be reduced between Parkside Drive and the King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles intersection. Eastbound left turns are not permitted from The Queensway to Glendale Avenue.

Wellington Street, from Church Street to Yonge Street, will be reduced to one westbound lane.

Scott Street, north of Wellington Street, will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

Church Street will be closed at the Esplanade.

Roncesvalles Avenue will be closed from Queen Street West to Harvard Avenue.

Transit service disruptions

The TTC will be diverting at least 20 bus and streetcar routes at various times due to the marathon. You can find the diverted routes along with other seasonal service adjustments on the TTC website.

GO Train service on the Lakeshore West Line will run hourly between Union Station and West Harbour Station on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be no train service on the Stouffville Line in the morning and early afternoon on Sunday. Buses will replace some train services.

For real-time updates on transit routes and closures, check out the GO Transit website.