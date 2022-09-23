Road closures and transit disruptions in Toronto this weekend as Just For Laughs and Elevate continue

If you're planning on heading to or around the city this weekend, your commute may take even longer than usual. With large events like Just For Laughs Toronto and Elevate Festival, as well as construction underway, road closures and TTC disruptions will be in effect.

To accommodate Elevate Festival and Just For Laughs Toronto, the following roads will be closed to vehicle traffic until 6 a.m. on Monday:

Front Street between Yonge Street and Church Street.

Scott Street between Scott Lane and 41 metres north of Front Street.

West curb lane on Scott Street from Scott Lane and The Esplanade.

The following road closures will be in place from 8 a.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Monday for Geary Art Crawl:

Geary Avenue between Ossington Avenue and Lightbourn Avenue.

Lightbourn Avenue between Geary Avenue and Brandon Avenue.

Bristol Avenue between Geary Ave and the North Laneway.

Bartlett Avenue from the Train Tracks south to the North Laneway.

Salem Avenue between Geary Ave and the North Laneway.

Westmoreland Avenue between Geary Avenue and the North Laneway.

Delaware Avenue North between Geary Avenue and the North Laneway.

Somerset Avenue between Geary Ave and the North Laneway.

With The Legacy Awards taking place on Sunday, the west curb lane and sidewalk on Eastern Avenue from Queen Street East to 20 metres south of Queen Street East will be closed beginning Friday till 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

Market Street continues to be closed from Front Street East to The Esplanade for I Heart Market Street activities.

Construction closures

Lake Shore Boulevard West has been reduced to a single westbound lane at York Street for Enbridge gas main replacement from 7 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday. During this time, there will be no access to Lake Shore Boulevard from north or southbound York Street.

Northbound traffic will be redirected onto Harbour Street, and southbound traffic will be redirected at Bremner Boulevard. Access to the westbound Gardiner Expressway on-ramp will continue.

Westbound Lake Shore Boulevard is reduced to a single lane between Lower Jarvis Street and Yonge Street until 7 a.m. on Friday to facilitate Enbridge gas main installation.

To replace TTC streetcar tracks and make other improvements:

College Street from St. George Street to Spadina Avenue is fully closed to vehicular traffic.

College Street between Augusta Avenue and Spadina Avenue is reduced to one eastbound lane.

There is no westbound travel during this section of the construction zone. This closure is expected to be in effect until mid-November.

The number of lanes on The Queensway is reduced in both directions, between Parkside Drive and the King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles intersection.

Eastbound left turns are not permitted from The Queensway to Glendale Avenue.

The Carlton Street and Church Street intersection will continue to be closed.

Wellington Street from Church Street to Yonge Street is reduced to a single westbound lane.

Roncesvalles Avenue is closed from Queen Street West to Harvard Avenue.

For TTC and watermain work, the King Street West and Shaw Street intersection will be reduced to one single lane in each direction until Nov. 12.

To accommodate the TTC's Easier Access (elevator installation) work at Museum Station, lanes on Queens Park between Bloor Street East and Queen's Park Crescent are reduced.

Scott Street, north of Wellington Street, is closed to all vehicle traffic.

Pottery Road between Bayview Avenue and Broadview Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday to upgrade a telecommunications tower with a mobile crane.

There are no ActiveTO major road closures scheduled this weekend.

TTC closures

Subway service on Line 1 will end at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. for Automatic Train Control signal upgrades. Shuttles busses will operate and regular service will resume at 6 a.m.

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations beginning Saturday until Sunday.

Subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will begin at noon on Sunday for beam replacement on the Prince Edward Viaduct. Shuttle buses will be operating.

Metrolinx disruptions

There will be major service adjustments along the Lakeshore East and Stouffville GO Lines this weekend for maintenance and construction work.

Trains will be suspended on the Lakeshore East Line from 11 p.m. on Friday until the end of service on Sunday. Buses will serve all stations except those where the TTC is an option — Rouge Hill, Guildwood, Eglinton, Scarborough and Danforth.

Trains will be suspended on the Stouffville Line beginning Saturday until the end of service on Sunday. Buses will serve all stations except those where the TTC is an option — Milliken, Agincourt and Kennedy.