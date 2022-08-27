Toronto road closures to watch out for this weekend

There's plenty to do in Toronto this weekend, but no shortage of road closures to factor into your commute.

Here's what you need to know.

Roads closed for events

Eglinton Avenue West is closed to vehicles between Marlee Avenue and Dufferin Street as a result of Sinting Fest. It will remain closed until 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Markham Road is closed to vehicles between McNicoll Avenue and Passmore Avenue as a result of Tamil Fest. It will remain closed until 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Turbina Avenue is closed to vehicles between Dynamic Drive and Markham Road as a result of Tamil Fest. It will remain closed until 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Dundas Street East is closed to vehicles between Carlaw Avenue and Logan Avenue as a result of Leslieville Beer Fest. It will remain closed until 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Kensington Avenue is closed to vehicles between Baldwin Street and St. Andrew Street as a result of Toronto Loves Me. It will remain closed until 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Yorkville Avenue is closed to vehicles between Hazelton Avenue and Bellair Street for Yorkville Murals. It will be closed from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Market Street remains closed from Front Street East to The Esplanade as a result of I Heart Market Street.

Bayview Avenue is closed to vehicles from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square until 7 p.m. on Sunday for ActiveTO.

A portion of River Street West between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street is also closed to vehicles until 7 p.m. on Sunday for ActiveTO.

Closed for construction

Queen's Park lanes have been reduced between Bloor Street West and Queen's Park Crescent for TTC elevator installation at Museum Station.

Lake Shore Boulevard West is down to one lane between Jarvis Street and Sherbourne Street for gas main installation.

The Queensway has reduced lanes between Parkside Drive and Roncesvalles Avenue for TTC repair work. This affects traffic in both directions.

King Street West is closed at the King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles intersection as a result of TTC repair work.

Wellington Street is down to one lane westbound between Yonge Street and Church Street as a result of TTC repair work.

Front Street is down to one lane eastbound between Scott Street and Church Street as a result of TTC repair work.

The intersection at Carlton Street and Church Street is closed for TTC repair work.

Public transit schedule changes

Line 1 of the subway will not be operating between Finch and St. Clair stations due to signal upgrades.

GO train schedules have been changed along Lakeshore East and West to prevent overcrowding at Exhibition GO as a result of the CNE. Similar adjustments have been made to the Barrie and Stouffville lines.