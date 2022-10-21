Watch out for these Toronto road and GO Transit closures this weekend

A number of roads in the Toronto area will be closed for construction and a major event this weekend.

On Saturday, Ashdale Avenue between Gerrard Street East, including the first laneway north of Gerrard Street East, will be closed to vehicle traffic from noon to midnight for the Diwali Mela Celebration.

Meanwhile, the following roads will be closed for various construction projects:

Rees Street from Bremner Boulevard to Lake Shore Boulevard West is still closed to vehicle traffic until Oct. 28.

Access to Lake Shore Boulevard West via northbound Bay Street will be closed until just before midnight on Sunday. Westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane at the intersection, while northbound and southbound traffic will be redirected at Harbour Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Westbound lanes on Sheppard Avenue East between Herons Hill Way and Parkway Forest Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, and then again from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

Roncevalles Avenue is closed from Queen Street West to Harvard Avenue.

Scott Street, north of Wellington Street, is closed to all vehicle traffic.

Sewells Road between Steeles Avenue East and Old Finch Avenue will be closed until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The following roads are closed again from the previous weekend. These closures are expected to be in place until mid-November:

College Street, from St. George Street to Spadina Avenue, is fully closed to vehicle traffic.

College Street, between Borden Street and Spadina Avenue, is reduced to one eastbound lane.

College Street from St. George Street to King's College Road is reduced to one westbound lane.

King Street West and Shaw Street intersection is fully closed.

Reduced lanes

The following roads are still open to vehicle traffic but will have reduced lanes:

Traffic lanes on Queen's Park between Bloor Street West and Queen's Park Crescent are reduced.

The Queensway has reduced lanes in both directions between Parkside Drive and the King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles (KQQR) intersection. Eastbound left turns aren't permitted from The Queensway to Glendale Avenue.

Wellington Street from Church Street to Yonge Street is reduced to one westbound lane.

Transit closures and diversions

This weekend, the 300 Bloor-Danforth night bus won't be serving stops of Bloor Street West between Christie Street and Bathurst Street.

For real-time TTC updates, check out the TTC website.

Meanwhile, Metrolinx will reduce or halt service to a number of GO trains this weekend.

Lakeshore West GO Train service will be reduced on Sunday. Starting at midnight, trains will not run between Union Station and Oakville stations. Replacement buses will run between Union Station Bus Terminal, Clarkson GO, Port Credit GO and Oakville GO, and trains will run hourly between Oakville GO and West Harbour GO stations.

Train service to Niagara Falls will continue to be available but on an adjusted schedule. Trains will not stop at Port Credit, Exhibition or Union Station. Service will resume Monday morning.

For updated information on train schedules, you can visit the GO Transit website.