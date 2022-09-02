Getting behind the wheel this Labour Day weekend? Watch out for these road closures

The Labour Day long weekend brings several road closures between Saturday and Monday as a result of events and ongoing construction work.

For the Labour Day Parade, the following roads will be closed to vehicle traffic between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Monday:

Queen Street West between Bay Street and University Avenue.

University Avenue between Dundas Street West and Richmond Street West.

York Street between Queen Street West and Richmond Street West.

Armoury Street between University Avenue and Centre Avenue.

In addition, Queen Street West from University Avenue to Dufferin Street and Dufferin Street from Queen Street West to Exhibition Place will be closed to vehicle traffic from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Monday for the parade route.

On Sunday, Grace Street from College Street to the first laneway south of College Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. for Little Italy's Sunday Funday. And for the I Heart Market Street activities, Market Street will be closed from Front Street East to The Esplanade during the weekend.

Construction closures

Ongoing construction and infrastructure projects are also prompting road closures.

Traffic lanes on Queen's Park Circle between Bloor Street West and Queen's Park Crescent are currently reduced as the TTC continues elevator work at Museum station.

Two eastbound lanes on Lake Shore Boulevard, west of Don Roadway and the northbound lane on the Don Valley Parkway on-ramp at Lake Shore will be closed to vehicle traffic from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Monday as Enbridge conducts investigative work on a gas main.

Westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard East between Lower Sherbourne Street and Lower Jarvis Street is reduced to a single lane until 9 p.m. on Friday in connection with the Enbridge work.

Wellington Street from Yonge Street to Church Street is reduced to a single westbound lane and Front Street from Scott Street to Church Street is reduced to a single eastbound lane as TTC conducts track replacements and sidewalk improvements.

The intersection of Carlton Street and Church Street will also remain closed all weekend for streetcar track replacement.

ActiveTO

For ActiveTO, Bayview Avenue from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square, and the portion of River Street West between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 a.m. on Saturday until 7 p.m. on Sunday.