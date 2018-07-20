Get ready for more summer road closures this weekend
The TTC is also shutting down part of Line 1 for Metrolinx work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT
With a busy weekend ahead, Toronto drivers will need to plan their routes carefully. Summer festivals in different parts of the city will shut down roads to traffic.
Saturday closures
- The Toronto Caribbean Junior Carnival and Family Day on Saturday, July 21 will shut down some roads in Scarborough. Young masqueraders will dance in the streets in brightly coloured costumes. The parade route begins on Sewells Road and continues west on McLevin Avenue to Neilson Road. It continues north on Neilson to to Neilson Park Drive. Roads on the parade route will remain closed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- The Big on Bloor street festival will shut down Bloor Street in both directions between Dufferin Street and Lansdowne Avenue beginning on Saturday, July 21 at 8 a.m. Bloor Street and some smaller roads will remain closed until Sunday July 22 at 7 a.m.
Sunday closures
Parts of the Gardiner Expressway, Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed for the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 22. The closures include:
- Eastbound lanes of the Gardiner from the Humber River to Carlaw Avenue between 2 a.m. and and noon. Westbound lanes remain open.
- Northbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway from the Gardiner to Eglinton Avenue between 2 a.m. and noon. Southbound lanes remain open.
- One eastbound lane on Lake Shore Boulevard will remain closed between Windermere Avenue and New Brunswick Way/Remembrance Drive between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Yonge Street between Dundas and Queen Streets will be closed on July 22 for Youth Day festivities. The closure remains in effect between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
- The left and middle westbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West will be shut down from Strachan Avenue to Ontario Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m on Sunday to clear equipment from last weekend's Honda Indy. The eastbound left lane between Strachan and Ontario Drive will also remain closed.
TTC shutdown on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations all weekend
The TTC will run shuttle buses frequently along Yonge Street stopping at each station.
At Lawrence, Eglinton and Davisville stations passengers can board and disembark on Yonge Street.
At St. Clair station, riders can board inside the bus bay and disembark on St. Clair Avenue east.
The TTC advisers customers they can also use the 97 Yonge Street bus and the University Avenue side of Line 1 as alternatives during the road closure.