Get ready for more summer road closures this weekend

With a busy weekend ahead, Toronto drivers will need to plan their routes carefully. Summer festivals in different parts of the city will shut down roads to traffic.

Saturday closures

The Toronto Caribbean Junior Carnival and Family Day on Saturday, July 21 will shut down some roads in Scarborough. Young masqueraders will dance in the streets in brightly coloured costumes. The parade route begins on Sewells Road and continues west on McLevin Avenue to Neilson Road. It continues north on Neilson to to Neilson Park Drive. Roads on the parade route will remain closed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The Big on Bloor street festival will shut down Bloor Street in both directions between Dufferin Street and Lansdowne Avenue beginning on Saturday, July 21 at 8 a.m. Bloor Street and some smaller roads will remain closed until Sunday July 22 at 7 a.m. Several roads in Toronto are closed for summer festivals this weekend. (CBC)

Sunday closures

Parts of the Gardiner Expressway, Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed for the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 22. The closures include:

Eastbound lanes of the Gardiner from the Humber River to Carlaw Avenue between 2 a.m. and and noon. Westbound lanes remain open.

Northbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway from the Gardiner to Eglinton Avenue between 2 a.m. and noon. Southbound lanes remain open.

One eastbound lane on Lake Shore Boulevard will remain closed between Windermere Avenue and New Brunswick Way/Remembrance Drive between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Yonge Street between Dundas and Queen Streets will be closed on July 22 for Youth Day festivities. The closure remains in effect between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The left and middle westbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West will be shut down from Strachan Avenue to Ontario Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m on Sunday to clear equipment from last weekend's Honda Indy. The eastbound left lane between Strachan and Ontario Drive will also remain closed. Line 1 Yonge Street subway between Lawrence and St Clair stations will be closed for construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. (Mike Wise/CBC)

TTC shutdown on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations all weekend

(TTC.ca) There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on July 21 and 22. The closure is needed to accommodate work by Metrolinx on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. The TTC will also do track work in the area.

The TTC will run shuttle buses frequently along Yonge Street stopping at each station.

At Lawrence, Eglinton and Davisville stations passengers can board and disembark on Yonge Street.

At St. Clair station, riders can board inside the bus bay and disembark on St. Clair Avenue east.

The TTC advisers customers they can also use the 97 Yonge Street bus and the University Avenue side of Line 1 as alternatives during the road closure.