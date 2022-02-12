Roads near Queen's Park, Hospital Row remain closed after protest against COVID-19 mandates

Roads around Queen's Park and Hospital Row remain closed in Toronto on Sunday, a day after the city saw a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Toronto police said all other streets that were closed on Saturday to protect key infrastructure have been reopened. Hospital Row is a stretch of University Avenue, south of College Street, where there is a string of hospitals.

On Saturday, police closed streets surrounding Queen's Park for hours to create a perimeter around the Ontario legislative grounds and they closed sections of the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway briefly.

Staff Supt. Lauren Pogue, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said there were no arrests connected to the protest on Saturday.

"We had a lot of information that we were going to see trucks and supporting vehicles coming to Toronto, so there were road closures in place," she said.

"We allowed the protesters to come on foot as they did the week before, and we saw no issues at all."

Pogue said police will maintain a visible presence downtown on Sunday. Queen's Park and Hospital Row will remain closed to traffic.

She estimates that there were upwards of 1,000 people at the demonstration on Saturday.

"It definitely was smaller than the week before."

Anti-mandate protesters at Queen’s Park speak about why they’re demonstrating Duration 1:28 More than a thousand protesters gathered on the Ontario legislative grounds for the second weekend in a row to protest against COVID-19 public health measures. CBC spoke with some demonstrators Saturday afternoon who want all mandates to end. 1:28

In an interview with CBC Radio's Fresh Air, Toronto Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam, who represents Toronto Centre, said the city wanted to make the downtown a "no-go zone" for large vehicles.

"They have the right to protest, they have the right to speech, but they do not have the right to hate speech and they do not have the right to park their vehicles anywhere. And that was largely the approach that the City of Toronto took," Wong-Tam said.

She added that the city had large towing vehicles ready and waiting on streets such as University Avenue, the Don Valley Parkway, Highway 401 and the Gardiner Expressway in case the city need to remove trucks.

"We had the advantage of seeing what was taking place in Ottawa over the past 17 days. And so there was a lot of preparation," she said.