One of Toronto's favourite toboggan hills closed for the rest of winter

A popular toboggan hill in Toronto's east end has been closed for the rest of winter due to safety concerns.

The hill at Riverdale Park East — widely considered to be one of the best of the city's 35 designated tobogganing sites — was officially fenced-off at the end of last week.

A sign at the location warns would-be sledders from taking the plunge.

City staff decided to close the hill after an assessment concluded that its condition "had deteriorated in recent months," said Peter White, manager of parks operations.

"There are a lot of large ridges and some fairly steep drop-offs that pose a safety risk," he explained.

Many of the hazards are located toward the bottom of the slope, meaning a tobogganer would likely hit them at high speed, White added.

"You're risking concussions or serious back injuries ... We didn't like to close the hill, but, ultimately, we didn't want anybody getting hurt."

Shifting soil has created dangerous bumps and ridges that pose a threat to the safety of sledders, city staff said. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

A professional ski-hill consultant was even called in to offer a second opinion and they agreed that the hill should be shut down for the season.

The city has plans to re-grade the soil on the site after the snow has melted in the spring, White said. Some wild swings in temperature throughout the winter have contributed to the situation.

"There's been a lot of soil shifting over the last couple of months due to the freezing and thawing of the ground," White said.

Enforcement of the closure will be left to an honour system, but, in theory, a by-law officer could issue a ticket to anyone tobogganing in the fenced-off area.

With some more snow possible in the coming days, White recommends that anyone feeling the need for speed use the hill at the nearby Riverdale Park West or Withrow Park.