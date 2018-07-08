2 injured, 1 in police custody after downtown stabbing

One man is in custody after two people were stabbed downtown early Sunday, Toronto police say.

Officers responded to the scene outside a residential apartment complex near Cornwall and River streets shortly after 9 a.m. They found two victims with stab wounds in a tree-lined courtyard between two buildings.

One person was rushed to hospital in serious and possibly life-threatening condition, police said. The other person was also taken to hospital but he or she appeared to be in stable condition.

Police arrested a man nearby. Charges are likely, police said.

All three people involved appear to be related, police added.