2 injured, 1 in police custody after downtown stabbing
One man is in custody after two people were stabbed downtown on Sunday morning, according to Toronto police.
1 of the victims sustained serious and possibly life-threatening injuries
Officers responded to the scene outside a residential apartment complex near Cornwall and River streets shortly after 9 a.m. They found two victims with stab wounds in a tree-lined courtyard between two buildings.
One person was rushed to hospital in serious and possibly life-threatening condition, police said. The other person was also taken to hospital but he or she appeared to be in stable condition.
Police arrested a man nearby. Charges are likely, police said.
All three people involved appear to be related, police added.