Skip to Main Content
2 injured, 1 in police custody after downtown stabbing

2 injured, 1 in police custody after downtown stabbing

One man is in custody after two people were stabbed downtown on Sunday morning, according to Toronto police.

1 of the victims sustained serious and possibly life-threatening injuries

CBC News ·
Toronto police tape off the scene of the stabbing in a courtyard between two buildings of a residential apartment complex. (Turget Yeter/CBC)

One man is in custody after two people were stabbed downtown early Sunday, Toronto police say. 

Officers responded to the scene outside a residential apartment complex near Cornwall and River streets shortly after 9 a.m. They found two victims with stab wounds in a tree-lined courtyard between two buildings. 

One person was rushed to hospital in serious and possibly life-threatening condition, police said. The other person was also taken to hospital but he or she appeared to be in stable condition. 

Police arrested a man nearby. Charges are likely, police said. 

All three people involved appear to be related, police added.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us