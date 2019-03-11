Rituals planned worldwide to remember 'incredible' Danielle Moore

Sunset rituals are planned in Toronto and around the world Thursday to remember Danielle Moore, a 24-year-old who was among the 18 Canadians killed in Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash.

According to the events page on Facebook, "Danielle Moore was one of the most incredible people many of us have ever met."

"If you cared about Danielle or were impacted by her, this ceremony is for you."

Moore, an environmental and human rights activist, was on her way to a UN Environment Assembly in Kenya when the flight went down. A total of 157 people from 35 countries died when a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane bound for Nairobi crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

Moore was from Toronto but living in Winnipeg, and had recently graduated from Dalhousie University.

Rituals to honour Moore's life were planned in at least 14 locations around Canada Thursday, as well as Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and Zambia.

People around the world have stepped up to arrange the events, said organizer Liv Bochenek — a reflection of Moore's impact and "how loved she really was."

People gathered by the lake shore in Toronto on Thursday evening to remember the late Danielle Moore. (Natalie Nanowski/CBC)

The Toronto ceremony is set for 7 p.m. at Inukshuk Park, by the waterfront near Lake Shore Boulevard and Strachan Avenue.

Bochenek, who was friends with Moore, said the ceremonies are a space for people to come together, share memories, and collectively grieve.

"She was such a caring person and had such strong beliefs around what kind of world we deserved to live in," said Bochenek, who discussed Moore's passion for combating climate change.

"All her beliefs were followed up by action," she said, whether it be through working with environmental groups, Indigenous youth, students groups, or in the field.

Remembering Moore by the water

All of Thursday's ceremonies are by bodies of water, Bochenek said, because of Moore's strong connection with water and the ocean.

"She was a marine biology student," Bochenek said. "So many memories I have with her . . . are by the ocean, or by lakes, or in [the] field doing work by bodies of water."

The rituals will close with some of Moore's favourite songs.

"Danielle loved to sing and was a beautiful singer," said Bochenek, adding that Moore often sang at parties and open mic nights.

Danielle Moore poses during a recent trip to Iqaluit, Nunavut, where she helped at the non-profit Pinnguaq Association, teaching robotics and coding to children. (Submitted by Ryan Oliver)

Ty Bryant, who went to Dalhousie's College of Sustainability with Moore, called her a "bright, shining light in the community" and a great friend.

"She was just always an inspiration for me and one of the reasons why I want to get more involved in my community and . . . take action in terms of climate change and awareness," Bryant said. "She was a huge advocate for that."

Building nature-based tributes

CBC will cover the event in Toronto on Thursday evening.

People will bring candles and white and yellow flowers to symbolize grief and friendship, the Facebook event says.

Attendees are asked to bring photos, sacred stones and other special items that remind them of the young woman.

A moment of silence is planned, followed by a reading of Mary Oliver's poem "When Death Comes."

Participants will also build a nature-based art tribute to Moore, placing flowers and other natural objects as they share special memories and thoughts.

People gathered in Toronto on Thursday evening, lighting candles and paying tribute to the late Danielle Moore. (Natalie Nanowski/CBC)

A post-ritual gathering is planned at the Canada Learning Code office at 129 Spadina Ave.

Organizers say the ritual is organized by some of Moore's loved ones, and it's not a memorial or celebration of life service.

"It is, however, one of many ways we will grieve together and honour Danielle's legacy in the wake of this tragedy."