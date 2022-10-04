Gas prices expected to rise by 10 cents in GTA Wednesday, expert says

You may want to pay a visit to the fuel pumps on Tuesday, Toronto.

Gas wizard, a website that tracks gas prices nationwide, is predicting a 10 cent increase in gas prices in Toronto and the GTA on Wednesday, rising to 162.9 cents per litre up from 152.9 cents per litre.

According to gas price watcher Dan McTeague, the rise in gas pricing is being driven by markets facing the reality of oil producing nations committing to a decrease in production.

"The world is already in a very, very tight oil supply situation," said McTeague. "So any additional decrease in that supply, planned or otherwise, will have the predictable effect of making prices much higher."

'An inflationary spiral'

He says prices could even rise up to four cents higher on Thursday, making Tuesday the best day to fill up the tank before the long weekend.

McTeague says Russia further reducing its gas supply to Europe and lockdowns in China damping oil demand are affecting prices.

"We are dangerously close to a situation in which no one really has spare capacity to increase production in order to meet global demand, which is still very strong," said McTeague.

He says that stability in gas pricing is not in the cards anytime soon as we look at "an inflationary spiral" created by what he deems an energy crisis.

"Countries that could step up to the plate, like Canada, have no spare capacity. They have plenty of natural gas and oil, but they can't get it to market," said McTeague.

"We're all going to pay for this, and we're all going to have to tighten our belts as a result of it."