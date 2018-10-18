Alleged Ripley's aquarium skinny-dipper expected in Toronto court Thursday

A man accused of skinny-dipping in a shark tank at Ripley's Aquarium is expected to appear in court Thursday.

Police say David Weaver, 37, allegedly stripped naked and jumped into a tank at the downtown Toronto aquarium late Friday.

The Nelson, B.C., resident was arrested in Thunder Bay on Tuesday and has been transported back to Toronto.

Weaver was also wanted in connection with an assault earlier Friday evening, police said.

The alleged assault took place outside of Medieval Times at Exhibition Place, police said, and the victim suffered serious injuries. It is believed the assailant fled and went to the aquarium, about five kilometres east.

Weaver is facing a total of three charges, including of assault causing bodily harm and two types of mischief.

A nude swimmer dove into the shark tank in Toronto’s Ripley’s Aquarium. No marine animals were harmed, but Toronto Police said the stunt was "extremely dangerous." 0:55

A video of Weaver's alleged swim at the aquarium made headlines Monday. It shows a man taking off his clothes and diving into the Dangerous Lagoon, a 2.9-million-litre tank with several marine animals, including 17 sharks.