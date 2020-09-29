2 workers at Ripley's Aquarium test positive for COVID-19
Popular tourist attraction closes part of its facility for 6 days following first case
Two staff members at Toronto's Ripley's Aquarium tested positive for COVID-19 this week, prompting the local attraction to close part of its facility.
A Ripley's Aquarium spokesperson said they were made aware of the first confirmed case among their staff on Sept. 22, causing the attraction to shut down its retail store for deep cleaning.
The second case was confirmed on Sept. 28.
"As per Toronto Pubic Health, we completed a deep clean of affected areas and notified all team members who may have been in close contact with the individuals who are COVID-positive," a spokesperson told CBC Toronto in a statement Tuesday.
"These are the first two cases in the Aquarium has had since reopening to the public in June."
The aquarium reopened its doors back in June during Ontario's Stage 2 plans for reopening the province.
As part of the COVID-19 guidelines for businesses, the tourist attraction requires all staff and visitors to wear a mask at all times.
Additionally, the attraction says it has decreased regular guest capacity to under 15 per cent, halted all onsite performances and closed a children's play area.
Ripley's Aquarium will continue to remain open and operate as usual.
