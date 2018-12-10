Grief counsellors, therapy dogs at Mississauga schools to help teens cope with slaying of 14-year-old

Grief counsellors and therapy dogs will be stationed at two Mississauga schools on Monday to help teens cope with the death of a 14-year-old classmate.

Riley Driver-Martin was found dead with "obvious signs of trauma" near a Mississauga park last Friday. Two brothers, both 20, have been charged with second-degree murder in the alleged slaying.

The park where Driver-Martin's body was discovered is not far from Clarkson Secondary School, where the teenager attended classes, and neighbouring Hillside Public School.

"We know when there's a violent death like this in the community that can have a tremendous impact on the well-being of those that live here," said Carla Pereira, spokesperson for Peel District School Board.

Classes are scheduled as usual at both Clarkson and Hillside schools, but a memorial table is set up in the library for students and teachers to share their condolences with Driver-Martin's family.

"We can't expect that staff and students will be unaffected and they can just continue with their regular school day," Pereira told CBC Toronto.

In a letter to students, Clarkson principal Mary Zammit said: "Following normal routines at difficult times can help with healing."

We have supports: Students & staff who'd like to speak to a counsellor/social worker during the school day will be able to do so. We also have therapy dogs. Our thoughts continue to be with Riley's family & friends at this time.

Driver-Martin's death marks Peel Region's 25th homicide of 2018.

Little is known about the teen's cause of death. Const. Iryna Yashnyk, a spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, has declined to comment on the nature of his injuries or how he was killed.

A vigil for Driver-Martin is scheduled for Monday evening.