Grief counsellors, therapy dogs at Mississauga schools to help teens cope with slaying of 14-year-old
Grief counsellors, therapy dogs at Mississauga schools to help teens cope with slaying of 14-year-old

Grief counsellors and therapy dogs will be stationed at two Mississauga schools on Monday to help teens cope with the death of a 14-year-old classmate.

Riley Driver-Martin's body was discovered last Friday in a park near Clarkson Secondary School

Clarkson Secondary School, shown here, and Hillside Public School will have grief counsellors and therapy dogs to support students and staff Monday following the death of 14-year-old Riley Driver-Martin. (CBC)

Riley Driver-Martin was found dead with "obvious signs of trauma" near a Mississauga park last Friday. Two brothers, both 20, have been charged with second-degree murder in the alleged slaying. 

Riley Driver-Martin was found dead with "obvious signs of trauma" near a Mississauga park last Friday. Two brothers, both 20, have been charged with second-degree murder in the alleged slaying. 

The park where Driver-Martin's body was discovered is not far from Clarkson Secondary School, where the teenager attended classes, and neighbouring Hillside Public School.

"We know when there's a violent death like this in the community that can have a tremendous impact on the well-being of those that live here," said Carla Pereira, spokesperson for Peel District School Board.

Classes are scheduled as usual at both Clarkson and Hillside schools, but a memorial table is set up in the library for students and teachers to share their condolences with Driver-Martin's family. 

"We can't expect that staff and students will be unaffected and they can just continue with their regular school day," Pereira told CBC Toronto.  

In a letter to students, Clarkson principal Mary Zammit said: "Following normal routines at difficult times can help with healing."

Driver-Martin's death marks Peel Region's 25th homicide of 2018. 

Little is known about the teen's cause of death. Const. Iryna Yashnyk, a spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, has declined to comment on the nature of his injuries or how he was killed.

A vigil for Driver-Martin is scheduled for Monday evening.  

