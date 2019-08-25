Rideshare passengers leave bag in car with loaded gun, cash inside: police

Two people face several charges, after forgetting a bag with a loaded handgun and extra ammo in a Toronto rideshare car, police say.

A man and woman, both 19, loaded several bags into their rideshare near Dufferin Street and Eglinton Ave. W. on Friday night, police said.

But they forgot one bag in the car — one allegedly containing a loaded handgun, extra ammunition and cash, police said.

Officers began the investigation around 11 p.m. Friday.

Both people now face several firearms-related charges. The man is also charged with failing to comply with probation and recognizance.

They were scheduled for a court appearance on Saturday.

Police are reminding people to handle discarded bags with care, as they may contain hazardous materials.