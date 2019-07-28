Mississauga woman, 34, critically injured after crashing her motorcycle in Halton Hills

A 34-year-old woman from Mississauga is in critical condition after losing control of her motorcycle on a rural road in Halton Hills Sunday morning.

According to Halton police, the crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. while the woman was eastbound on 15 Side Road near Fourth Line. She was accompanied by two friends who were riding beside her.

Police say she lost control of her bike on a curve and rode into a ditch.

The woman was transported to a hospital in Georgetown, and later airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital.

Police say she suffered internal injuries and is in critical condition.

Investigators with Halton police say they're still investigating what may have caused her to lose control of her motorcycle.