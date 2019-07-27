Police seek 3 men who drove through R.I.D.E. checkpoint, crashed stolen vehicle

Toronto police are looking for three men who allegedly drove through a R.I.D.E. spot check in a stolen vehicle, crashed and then fled on foot.

The spot check was set up in the area of Kingston Road and Midland Avenue in Scarborough and the incident occurred at about 11:40 p.m Friday.

Officers searched the area with canine units but failed to find the men, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

Douglas-Cook said the men were last seen in the area of Kingston Road west of Brimley Road.