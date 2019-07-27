Skip to Main Content
Police seek 3 men who drove through R.I.D.E. checkpoint, crashed stolen vehicle
Toronto

Toronto police are looking for three men who allegedly drove through a R.I.D.E. spot check in a stolen vehicle, crashed and then fled on foot.

Spot check was set up in Scarborough on Friday night

CBC News ·
Officers searching the area with canine units were unable to find the three men, police said. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

The spot check was set up in the area of Kingston Road and Midland Avenue in Scarborough and the incident occurred at about 11:40 p.m Friday. 

Officers searched the area with canine units but failed to find the men, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

Douglas-Cook said the men were last seen in the area of Kingston Road west of Brimley Road.

