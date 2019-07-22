Lane reductions on Richmond have begun — and they won't be finished for a year

Lane reductions on a section of Richmond Street West begin Monday as the city embarks on a year-long project to replace an 143-year-old watermain.

From July 22 to December, the street will be reduced to one shared lane of vehicle and cycle traffic between Spadina Avenue and Bathurst Street.

Then, between December and next summer, the lane reduction moves to the section of Richmond between York Street and John Street.

The City of Toronto says the project will improve water service in the area and patch up the road and sidewalk.

Richmond Street West is a westbound one-way artery with a cycle lane that runs from near the Don River to Strachan Avenue.