Family fears for missing Richmond Hill man
Shandy Harricharrandas, 40, was last seen leaving his Castle Rock Drive home on Wednesday morning
The family of missing Richmond Hill man Shandy Harricharrandas are calling on the public to help after he failed to pick up his son from school.
Harricharrandas, 40 — also known as Shawn — was last seen leaving his Castle Rock Drive home for work at 8:10 a.m on Wednesday, York Regional Police said. He was heading toward Guelph for a meeting in Cambridge.
His sister Shelini told CBC News that he had dropped his son off at school and promised to pick him up for T-ball that afternoon. The family called police after he didn't make it back.
Harricharrandas was driving a 2013 black Honda Accord with the licence plate BRZY 163 and is thought to have exited Highway 407 to Highway 401 at around 9:53 a.m. The car has a Transformers logo covering the front Honda emblem, Shelini said.
Harricharrandas is described as standing 5'10" and weighing 170 pounds. He has short black curly hair and a tattoo of his name on his upper right arm and another of a dancing Shiva on his upper left arm.
He was wearing a dark-coloured shirt and dress pants when he was last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.