Police release image of suspect vehicle sought in fatal Richmond Hill shooting

Police have released an image of a suspect vehicle in connection with a Richmond Hill shooting on Friday that left one man dead.

On Friday, shortly before 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the Leisure Lane and Richmond Street area. When officers arrived, they found the man with no vital signs.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

York Regional Police's homicide unit has since taken over the investigation.

The car in the image was observed in the area of Leisure Lane at the time of the shooting, police said.

Police said they believe that the licence plate seen on the vehicle was stolen.

The car is described as a 2004 to 2008 model, black, four-door Acura TL and appeared to be dusty with tires that had low pressure.

Police said the identity of the victim will not be released until a post-mortem is complete.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information about the vehicle or who may have been driving in the area with a dashboard camera to come forward.

Police are also appealing to anyone in the area with residential video surveillance that may have captured anything suspicious to also come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423.