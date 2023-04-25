York police ask auto shops for help with hit-and-run that killed woman last fall

York Regional Police are asking auto repair shops for help in locating a car that struck and killed a woman in Richmond Hill last September.

The 26-year-old woman was hit at the intersection of Major Mackenzie Drive East and Cedar Avenue the night of Sept. 1, police say. It happened while the woman was crossing the street.

A dark-coloured Honda Civic with a modified muffler and tinted windows fled the scene, according to police.

In a news release Tuesday, police appealed to auto body and mechanical repair shops who might have worked on the car more than six months ago. Police say the suspect vehicle might have had damage on its front hood, windshield and front-facing lights. The damage would have been on the passenger side, police say.

Police are looking for a dark-coloured Honda Civic with a modified muffler and tinted windows. (York Regional Police/Youtube)

Police are asking any service shop staff who might have worked on the vehicle or had contact with its driver to contact them.

"Police are urging the suspect driver to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in," police said in a news release.

The Honda Civic is believed to be a 2009 to 2011 model.