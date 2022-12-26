Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

York police, family ask for help locating man, 66

York Regional Police are asking for the public's help locating a 66-year-old Richmond Hill man last spotted early Monday. 

Baohua Sun, who only speaks Mandarin, was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday

CBC News ·
A man can looking downward is pictured with a dark grey fur hood jacket, an Adidas baseball cap and glasses.
York Regional Police say Baohua Sun, 66, is missing. (York Regional Police Handout)

York Regional Police are asking for the public's help locating a 66-year-old Richmond Hill man last spotted early Monday. 

Police have set up a command post at Richmond Green Secondary School parking lot at 1 William F. Bell Parkway. He was last spotted at 1 a.m, police say.

"Family and police are concerned for the male's well-being," police wrote in a tweet.

Baohua Sun, who only speaks Mandarin, is described as a five feet five inches tall Asian male, with black hair and brown eyes, police say. He weighs 165 pounds, police add.

Police say he was wearing a dark grey North Face jacket with a fur hood, an adidas baseball cap, a black undershirt, black pants and grey boots. Sun is from the Leslie Street and Elgin Mills Road East area.

If spotted, police are asking the public to contact investigators. 

A man with glasses, a button-down top and a backpack is seen looking into the camera for a photo.
York Regional Police say both investigators and family are concerned about Baohua Sun's well-being, and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police. (York Regional Police Handout)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now