York police, family ask for help locating man, 66

York Regional Police are asking for the public's help locating a 66-year-old Richmond Hill man last spotted early Monday.

Police have set up a command post at Richmond Green Secondary School parking lot at 1 William F. Bell Parkway. He was last spotted at 1 a.m, police say.

"Family and police are concerned for the male's well-being," police wrote in a tweet.

Baohua Sun, who only speaks Mandarin, is described as a five feet five inches tall Asian male, with black hair and brown eyes, police say. He weighs 165 pounds, police add.

Police say he was wearing a dark grey North Face jacket with a fur hood, an adidas baseball cap, a black undershirt, black pants and grey boots. Sun is from the Leslie Street and Elgin Mills Road East area.

If spotted, police are asking the public to contact investigators.