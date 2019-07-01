Richmond Hill man found after going missing for nearly 2 weeks

A Richmond Hill man missing for nearly two weeks has been found, York Regional Police say.

Shandy Harricharrandas, also known as Shawn, had last been seen leaving his home shortly after dropping his son off at school on the morning of June 19th, headed toward Guelph for a meeting in Cambridge.

The family contacted police when he didn't show up to pick up his son that afternoon.

In a tweet Sunday, police said the 40-year-old has been located.

A Facebook post by Shelini Harricharran, who identified herself as the man's sister, thanked the public for their assistance, saying her brother is safe.

"We, the family, cannot thank you enough for all the overwhelming love and support... we are eternally grateful from the bottom of our hearts," the post dated June 30th said.