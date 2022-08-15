Man dies from drowning at Wasaga beach, police say

A Richmond Hill man drowned at Wasaga Beach Saturday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say.

At 5:20 p.m., Huronia West OPP responded to a call about a possible drowning in the Nottawasaga River.

Police said initial information revealed that a swimmer entered the water near the boat launch and did not resurface.

Emergency crews located a man and performed CPR after bringing him to shore. He was taken to hospital by and where he later died.

Police identified the victim as 42-year-old Kuljit Dhinsa.

The death is not considered suspicious and "no foul play is suspected," police said.

A post-mortem will be completed in Toronto.