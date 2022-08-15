Man dies from drowning at Wasaga beach, police say
A Richmond Hill man drowned at Wasaga Beach Saturday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say.
OPP identified the man as Kuljit Dhinsa, 42, from Richmond Hill
At 5:20 p.m., Huronia West OPP responded to a call about a possible drowning in the Nottawasaga River.
Police said initial information revealed that a swimmer entered the water near the boat launch and did not resurface.
Emergency crews located a man and performed CPR after bringing him to shore. He was taken to hospital by and where he later died.
The death is not considered suspicious and "no foul play is suspected," police said.
A post-mortem will be completed in Toronto.
