Richmond Hill man faces over dozen charges after alleged North York beating and kidnapping

A Richmond Hill man is facing over a dozen charges after a man was allegedly beaten, kidnapped and held for ransom earlier this year, Toronto police say.

The incident happened back on June 10 in the area of Faywood Boulevard and Wilson Avenue in North York.

In a news release Thursday, police said that's where a man was beaten with a gun and kidnapped. During the kidnapping, investigators say, suspects contacted the victim's friends and demanded a ransom.

A "quantity of cash" was paid, and the man was released, police said.

On Wednesday, police carried out three search warrants in Toronto and York Region, where they allegedly found a semi-automatic handgun with an over capacity magazine, ammunition, and around $10,000 in cash.

A 25-year-old man was arrested. He is now facing multiple charges, including kidnapping for ransom, forcible confinement, robbery with a firearm, and two counts of extortion.

He was set to appear in court Thursday morning.

Two suspects remain outstanding, investigators say, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.