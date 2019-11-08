Richmond Hill GO trains cancelled for the night following fatality near Oriole station

Trains along the Richmond Hill GO line have been cancelled for the remainder of Thursday evening following a fatality south of Oriole GO Station near Highway 401 and Leslie Street, Metrolinx says.

Passengers are being asked to take the Stouffville GO line to Unionville, then connect to a Route 52 or 54 GO bus, which will go to Richmond Hill Centre, and then connect to Langstaff GO Station.

The Richmond Hill Train twitter account tweeted about the incident around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Richmond Hill: Confirmed fatality south of Oriole. The Union Station 17:30 - Gormley GO 18:32 train will return to Union.(1/2) —@GOtransitRH

According to Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins, transit safety officers arrived on the scene around 6:45 p.m.

While a few trains along the Richmond Hill line that were already en route were able to complete their trips, one had to turn back, and three others were held at Union Station.

"We're doing what we can to get people moving," Aikins said.

"It's a little complicated, it's going to take you longer."

Passengers forced to reroute and use TTC may use their GO fares to connect for free, she added.