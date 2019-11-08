Skip to Main Content
Richmond Hill GO trains cancelled for the night following fatality near Oriole station
Toronto

Richmond Hill GO trains cancelled for the night following fatality near Oriole station

Trains along the Richmond Hill GO line have been cancelled for the remainder of Thursday evening following a fatality south of Oriole GO Station.

Passengers asked to take Stouffville line to Unionville, then transfer to bus

CBC News ·
Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins says the fatality happened just south of Oriole GO Station. As a result, all trains along the Richmond Hill line will be cancelled for the rest of the evening. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Trains along the Richmond Hill GO line have been cancelled for the remainder of Thursday evening following a fatality south of Oriole GO Station near Highway 401 and Leslie Street, Metrolinx says. 

Passengers are being asked to take the Stouffville GO line to Unionville, then connect to a Route 52 or 54 GO bus, which will go to Richmond Hill Centre, and then connect to Langstaff GO Station. 

The Richmond Hill Train twitter account tweeted about the incident around 6 p.m. Thursday. 

 

According to Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins, transit safety officers arrived on the scene around 6:45 p.m. 

While a few trains along the Richmond Hill line that were already en route were able to complete their trips, one had to turn back, and three others were held at Union Station. 

"We're doing what we can to get people moving," Aikins said. 

"It's a little complicated, it's going to take you longer."

Passengers forced to reroute and use TTC may use their GO fares to connect for free, she added.  

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|