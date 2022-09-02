Police search for driver after woman, 26, struck and killed in Richmond Hill

Police in York Region are looking for a driver after a fatal hit and run in Richmond Hill late Thursday.

The driver was behind the wheel of a black Honda Civic when they struck a 26-year-old woman in the intersection of Major Mackenzie Drive East and Cedar Avenue, according to police. The collision happened around 9:15 p.m.

The woman was crossing the street when she was hit, police said in a news release Friday. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Honda Civic is described as a 2009 to 2011 model, with a loud muffler. The windshield and front end were likely damaged in the collision.

"Police are encouraging the driver to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in," the release said.

Any witnesses with information or anyone with dashcam video of the fatal collision are being asked to upload it to a citizen's portal.

Tips can be also be left with the police's major collision unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or with Crime Stoppers.