Man, 33, shot to death in Richmond Hill on Christmas eve
York Region Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot to death in a residential Richmond Hill neighbourhood on Christmas eve.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Old Colony Road at 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
Paramedics transported the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say suspects fled the scene in a dark coloured SUV.
Police presence on Barnwood Dr in Richmond Hill for a homicide investigation. At 9:30 p.m., officers responded to calls for sounds of gunshots and a report that a man had been shot. 1/2—@YRP