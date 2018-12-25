Skip to Main Content
Man, 33, shot to death in Richmond Hill on Christmas eve

York Region Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot to death in residential Richmond Hill neighbourhood

Suspects fled scene in dark coloured SUV, police say

CBC News ·
Police responded to a call Monday night on Barnwood Dr in Richmond Hill for reports of a gunshot. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

York Region Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot to death in a residential Richmond Hill neighbourhood on Christmas eve.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Old Colony Road at 9:30 p.m. Monday night. 

Paramedics transported the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Police say suspects fled the scene in a dark coloured SUV. 

