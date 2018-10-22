Richmond Hill election: Dave Barrow re-elected to 4th term as mayor

Dave Barrow has been re-elected mayor of Richmond Hill, winning a fourth term with 76 per cent of the vote.

Barrow, who was first elected mayor in 2006, received 23,304 votes with all 114 tabulators reporting.

Like other towns in the GTA, Richmond Hill's election centred on the municipality's rapid population growth. Richmond Hill's population is expected to swell to 277,900 by 2041, according to forecasts in the town's economic development update. That would double its population from 2001.

Like many 905 municipalities, Richmond Hill has struggled to keep housing prices and taxes low amid rapid population growth, while maintaining green spaces and having enough money for infrastructure repairs.

Transit was also a fixture of the campaign. A 7.4-kilometre subway extension line is planned to run from Finch station to Highway 7, but questions remain over whether the project will actually get built.