1 dead after Richmond Hill crash

At least one person is dead after a motor vehicle collision in Richmond Hill Sunday evening, York Regional Police say.

Police were called to the scene at Bayview Avenue and Woodriver Street at around 9:30 p.m.

Paramedics said they transported three people to hospital. One person was taken to a trauma centre and two others were taken to a local hospital.

Bayview Avenue was closed between Woodriver Street and Elgin Mills Road E as a result of the crash.