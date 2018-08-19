Skip to Main Content
1 dead after Richmond Hill crash
At least one person is dead after a motor vehicle collision in Richmond Hill Sunday evening, York Regional Police say.

Paramedics say they transported 3 people to hospital

York Regional Police say at least one person is dead after a crash in Richmond Hill Sunday evening. (Greg Ross/CBC)

Police were called to the scene at Bayview Avenue and Woodriver Street at around 9:30 p.m.

Paramedics said they transported three people to hospital. One person was taken to a trauma centre and two others were taken to a local hospital. 

Bayview Avenue was closed between Woodriver Street and Elgin Mills Road E as a result of the crash. 

